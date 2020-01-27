|
Lela B. Trask
Springfield, Missouri - Lela Bell (Ruby) Trask, 98, Springfield, was born February 11, 1921, in Clever, Missouri, the daughter of Reamus and Helen (Hayes) Ruby. She passed away January 25, 2020.
Lela was united in marriage to Norman Edward Trask on November 14, 1941, in Springfield. She graduated from Clever High School in 1928, and attended Draughon Business College. She did office work in Springfield and Civil Service work in Ft. Bliss, Texas. Col. Trask was in the Army for 36 years and during that time Lela and Norman made moves with two tours in Germany and were married 63 years.
Lela was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Norman E. Trask, on July 25, 2005, her parents, three brothers, R.E. Ruby (Jr.) of Wichita, KS, Bob Ruby, San Diego, CA, Howard Ruby, of Sun City, AZ and Sis. Jewell Vaughn of Springfield.
She is survived by one sister, Lucy Riley of Springfield and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel (5234 W. State Highway EE Springfield) with a visitation held one hour prior at 12:00 p.m. A burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020