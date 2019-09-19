Services
Services

Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Waynesville City Cemetery
Waynesville, MO
Lela Mae Randolph-Dyl


1933 - 2019
Lela Mae Randolph-Dyl Obituary
Lela Mae Randolph-Dyl

Ozark - Lela Mae Randolph Dyl of St Robert, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Sept 17, 2019. She was a resident of the Baptist Home in Ozark, MIssouri, at the time of her death.

Lela was born in Big Piney, Missouri, on January 26, 1933, to Boss and Lena Page. Upon graduating from Waynesville HIgh School, she married Charles Randolph. They led an adventurous life together and at one time operated three asphalt race tracks, a dry cleaners and then finally a dump truck corporation. Upon Charlie's death she volunteered many hours at the Waynesville/St Robert Senior Center.

Lela is survived by two daughters: Cathy Gasparac, wife of David Gasparac, of Shelby, Ohio, and Cristy Meadows, wife of James Meadows, of Ozark, Missouri. She is also survived by her brother James Page of Florida and her 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by those who loved her.

Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Graveside Services for Lela will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at Waynesville City Cemetery in Waynesville, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 19, 2019
