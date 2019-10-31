Resources
Lela Mayberry, age 91, died on 10/29/19 in Springfield, Missouri. She was born in Myrtle, Missouri in 1928, the first child of Nevada and Noval Cantrell.

Lela and her husband, Floyd (1925-2010) had 3 children. Floyd's service in the military resulted in the family living at various times in Oklahoma City; Tokyo, Japan; and Germany.

After Floyd retired from the military, Floyd and Lela returned to Tokyo as volunteers for the Foreign Mission Board.

In 1984, as Peace Corps volunteers, they went to the island nation of Kiribati in the South Pacific.

Lela is survived by three children, Steven and his wife Carol; Rita Wright and her husband Gary; Randy and his wife Ginny, as well as 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Back in the States, Lela and Floyd lived in a series of RVs and continued to travel until they settled down in Springfield, MO in 2004.

It was her wish to donate her body to a medical university. There will be no funeral.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
