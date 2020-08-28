Leland Piper



Republic - Leland Jesse Piper, 77 of Republic, Missouri went to be at home with the Lord on August 27, 2020. He was born to Jesse and Beatrice (Newberry) Piper in Harrison, Arkansas.



Leland graduated from Parkview High School in 1960. He was a retired meat cutter from Consumers' Market. He was a long-time member of Bible Baptist Church of Republic and a member of Greene County West Gideon Camp.



He loved the Lord, his family, grandchildren, passing out Bibles, horses, mules, McDonalds, and NASCAR He loved people and always had a smile, a story, a song, or just a joke to share and of course a picture of his grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.



Leland is survived by his loving wife of twenty years, Laurie Piper, daughters: Angela (Jack) Courtney, Lisa (Bill) Hotsenpiller, stepchildren, Chad, Todd, Josh, Alicia (Ricky) , and Erin (Chad) , 13 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.



Donations may be made to Greene County West Gideon Camp P.O. Box 411 Republic, MO 65738 or Seasons Hospice 1831 W. Melville Rd Springfield, MO 65803



Visitation will be Monday August 31, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm. Services will be held Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 11:00 am in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, Missouri. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Republic, Missouri.









