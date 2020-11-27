Lena Clara Bremer
Lena Clara Bremer passed away on November 25, 2020 at Cox Hospital in Springfield, Mo. She was born on March 4, 1929 in Schackendorf, Thuringer, Germany to Albert and Clara (Amerell) Lutz.
In August of 1949, she immigrated to the USA and came to Freistatt, MO to marry Wilbert Bremer. Their marriage lasted almost 60 years before Mr. Bremer passed away in 2009. She lived in the Monett/Freistatt area for 67 years before moving to Springfield to be closer to her daughter.
Lena was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Clara Lutz, her husband Wilbert Bremer, her brother Harry Lutz, and her son-in-law Charles Gallagher. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Gallagher and her husband David Cone of Springfield, MO, her son Jim Bremer and his wife Ruth Buffington of East Longmeadow, MA, grandsons Shawn Gallagher (Marla), Brian Gallagher (Megan), great grandchildren Brinkley Upchurch, Roxy Gallagher, Mary Beth Gallagher, and Charlie Gallagher all of Springfield, MO, and many nephews, nieces and friends.
Lena loved to cook and bake, and she lived life to the fullest. She was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran church in Freistatt, and an active member of LWML, Ladies Aid, and Friendship Club. In Springfield she enjoyed membership in the Deutsche Sprachgruppe.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Buchanan Funeral Home in Monett, MO. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Freistatt. Interment will follow in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. All persons are asked to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church - Freistatt in care of the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buchanan Funeral Home, Monett, MO. Condolences may be made at www.buchananfuneralhomemonett.com