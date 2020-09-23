1/
Lena Mae Neal
1928 - 2020
Lena Mae Neal

Lena M. Neal, 92, passed away in Rolla, MO on September 18, 2020. She was born March 28, 1928 in Thayer, MO to Dow and Vora (Bailey) Norman and grew up on the family farm in Couch, MO. She graduated from Couch High School and Southwest Missouri State University. Lena married Melvin Neal who preceded her in death. Lena started her career as a teacher in a one room school in Wilderness, MO. She later went to work at the Pentagon, then as a claims representative for Social Security where she retired from the Rolla office in 1987. Lena was a member of the First Baptist Church in Battlefield, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Terry Neal and brother, Dave Norman. She is survived by her son, Darren (Beckie) Neal of Bixby, OK; a granddaughter, Shelbee (Matt) Chamberlin of Jenks, OK; and one great granddaughter, Annie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Lena's wishes, a funeral service will not be held.

Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
