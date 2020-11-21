Lena Violet Ledbetter Hobbs
Lena Violet Ledbetter Hobbs - age 91, born November 27, 1928, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed from this life on November 17, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. She is survived by her children - daughter, Anita Hobbs-Horton (Austin, TX), son, David Rex and his wife Robyn Niles Hobbs (Dallas, TX), grandchildren Sophia Claire Horton Couch and husband Matt Couch (Austin, TX), Jackson Niles Hobbs (Dallas, TX), Ava Devall Hobbs (Dallas, TX) and great-grandson Carter Robert Couch (Austin, TX). She is also survived by her sisters - Joyce Ledbetter Hampton (Springfield, MO), Sue Ledbetter Baber and husband Stan Baber (Springfield, MO), sisters-in-law, Virginia Pinkley Ledbetter (Branson, MO) and Earlene Holmes Ledbetter (Springfield, MO) and many cherished friends and relatives.
She is predeceased by husband, Rex Hobbs, her mother, Edna Reich Ledbetter, her father and stepmother, Hobert and Maxine Ledbetter and her brothers, Darrell Travis Ledbetter and Dwight Hadley Ledbetter.
Lena grew up in Lutie, MO. She married her husband Rex on May 17, 1947. Shortly after they were married, they moved to Kansas City, MO for 20 years. They then moved back Ozark, MO where they had a farm and Lena worked for Christian County Social Services for many years. Lena and Rex moved to Texas to be closer to their children and enjoyed retired life spending time with their grandchildren. Lena was a member of Park Cities Baptist Church.
The Internment will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).