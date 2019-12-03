|
Lenore Sheffield Knabb
Springfield - Lenore Sheffield KNABB, 99, passed away November 27, 2019, in her home in Springfield, Missouri, surrounded by her loving family.
Lenore was born near Springfield, Minnesota at Aldondale Farms on June 2nd, 1920 to Frank Jeremiah Sheffield and Berdine Hamilton Sheffield. She spent her childhood at her picturesque farm home on the prairie with her master farmer father, schoolteacher mother and two older brothers. After graduating from high school two years early, she moved to Northfield, Minnesota to attend Carleton College where she earned a degree in Zoology. After graduation, she trained as a physical therapist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Lenore's first job as a physical therapist was at Milwaukee County General Hospital. There she met her future husband, Dr. Kenneth E. Knabb, who was then a medical intern. In 1943, following his internship, Lenore and Ken were married. As a physician Ken enlisted in the Army Medical Corps, and until he was called overseas, the couple lived temporarily on various army bases across the U.S.
In 1946 Lenore and Ken settled in Ken's hometown, Springfield, Missouri, where they raised their 3 children. Lenore loved family life and was a wonderful mother, wife and friend. In fact, her children's friends, even as grownups, continued to visit Lenore throughout the years.
In middle age, Lenore returned to work as a part-time physical therapist at the Developmental Center of the Ozarks where she thrived working with the Infant Cerebral Palsy Program. Lenore and Ken were long-time members of Central Christian Church. She volunteered through her church in an after-school program for under-served students from Boyd Elementary School. She served as a President of the Greene County Medical Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Contemporary Art Group.
Even in their later years, both Lenore and Ken loved dancing, playing bridge and traveling with their cherished old friends. Among Lenore's fondest memories, are strolling at midnight at the Taj Mahal, exploring remote Katmandu, and dancing at the Savoy.
Those preceding Lenore in death are her husband, Ken and her brothers Donald H. and Alden D. Sheffield. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Sheffield Knabb of Berkeley, California, Kathleen Knabb (Don Denton) and Ellen Grier (Bill) of Springfield, Missouri. Also, grandchildren, Marisa Dewey (Dennis), Nathaniel Hopkins, David Hopkins, all of Springfield and Abigail Sylvester (Adam) of Honolulu, Hawaii. She is also survived by several much-loved great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
At Lenore's request, she will not have a funeral and her private family burial will take place at Eastlawn Cemetery at a later time. Donations in Lenore's memory can be given to Central Christian Church for the Culture Club, the after-school program for Boyd Elementary School or Seasons Hospice.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019