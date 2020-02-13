|
Reverend Lens Walker Sr
Springfield - Reverend Lens Walker, Sr. 92, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born in Chadwick, Missouri. Lens was a Pastor with Trinity Missionary Church. He married Martha (Rose) Walker on October 12, 1948 in Strafford, Missouri. Lens hobbies and interests were fishing, hunting, watching wrestling, boxing, collecting watches and outdoor activities.
Lens was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Walter Walker and mother, Mary Emma Delena Hensley, brothers, Floyd (Lucille), Lloyd (Annetta Jean), Glen (Imogene), sisters: Hester (Otis) Smith, Myrtle Walker. He is survived by his wife, Martha of 72 years. To this union four children born. Barbara (George T.) Pitts, Belinda (Dallas) Conway, Lens Jr. (Joanne) Walker, and Lyle Walker. Two granddaughters, Kim (Mike) Prioletti, Amber (Hank) Wright, great grandsons Twins: Walker Greer Wright and Tyson Carter Wright, brothers and their spouses: Archie (Betty), James Joseph "Joe" (Carolina), numerous nieces, nephews, uncles and cousins. Many special friends of our family, our adopted daughter/sister, Debra Simmons who has been a great help to us and Sally Pratt friend of the family for many years and a comforter during these tough days. Our family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses, staff and chaplains of the 5th and 7th floors of Cox South Hospital for their kind and compassionate care for our dad and for each of us. They went above and beyond to see that we had everything we needed.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services to follow at 11:00 am in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Burial will follow in Dishman Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020