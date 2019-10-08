|
|
Leola "Peg" Cosser
Springfield - Leola Jane (Peg) Cosser, 76, of Springfield, Mo. Passed away on Oct. 7th at Glendale Gardens Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Endicott, NY. and spent most of her life in the upstate NY area prior to moving to Palm Harbor, FL. Upon retirement she moved to Springfield to be closer to family.
Peg received her nursing degree from the state University of NY-Morrisville. Her entire career was devoted to the field of nursing, starting as a surgical nurse for many years and ending with home health care.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents George and Betty (Jones) Sternberg, her brother James Sternberg and nephew Lance Frost.
She is survived by her sister, Judi Ruzicka and her nieces, Leslie (Jamie) Hathcock, of Springfield and Jennifer (Andrew) Tamayo of Boston and sister in law Joyce Sternberg from Fort Smith. She was a loving great aunt to Chandler, Kellen and Allie Hathcock as well.
Peg will be missed greatly, especially by her many friends with whom she created such long and lasting friendships. She will be remembered fondly for her sense of humor and quick wit and tell it like it is attitude and for being the best pet sitter ever. She greatly enjoyed her volunteer work at Cottage Rose Thrift Store and the Southside Senior Center and the friends she made there.
At Pegs request there will be no memorial service, however the family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date.
If you would like to honor Pegs memory, she requested donations to the no kill animal sanctuary.
New Leash on Life 419 Givens Branch Rd. Marshfield, Mo. 65706 or to St. Jude's Hospital.
Arrangements under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home East.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019