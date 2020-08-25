Leoma "Oma" Urban



Springfield - Leoma Urban, 86, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home in Springfield.



She was born on Sept. 11, 1933 to Cecil and Gracie Gillette in West Plains, Missouri. In 1954, Oma worked as a secretary at KGBX radio station. It was here she met her future husband, Frank Urban. They were married on June 18, 1955 at St. Agnes Cathedral. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.



Over the years, Oma liked to keep busy. She worked at the St. Agnes Elementary School cafeteria as a volunteer. She was active at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton working funeral dinners, counting money and being a member of the St. Jude's Guild.



Oma was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Shirley Jean Gillette. She is survived by her husband, Frank; two sons: Mark Urban of Fort Smith, Arkansas and Steve (Sherry) Urban of Rogersville, Missouri; three daughters: Cindy (Steve) Taft of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Julie (Dan) Brown of Battlefield, Missouri, and Laurie (Greg) Keith of Lebanon, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; a sister: Bonnie Smith of Springfield and a brother: Tom Gillette of Nixa, Missouri.



Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with Visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will be at 2:00 PM in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.



On behalf of Oma's family, we would like to thank Sutton In-home Senior Care and Compassus for their excellent care of Oma.









