1/1
Leon F. Woodlock
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon F. Woodlock

St. James - Leon F. Woodlock, age 93 of St. James, MO passed away at 1:15 pm on Sunday October 11, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1926 in St. Louis, MO and grew up near Davisville (Pucky Huddle), MO. After graduating from nearby Cherryville High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944. After Boot Camp in Farragut, ID he served as a Radioman onboard the USS Yukon in the Pacific during WWII. After the Navy, Leon returned to Missouri and graduated with a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering in 1951, from the School of Mines & Metallurgy in Rolla. Shortly after, he married Irma Lee Herman and started work for the Frisco Railroad as a Rodman in their Engineering Department. Their son Barry was born in 1967. In 1980, the Frisco merged with the Burlington Northern Railroad. Leon worked his way up to Assistant Vice President of Engineering for the Burlington Northern Railroad. He took early retirement in 1984. He & Irma then traveled all over the United States and Canada until Irma's health began to deteriorate in 2003. In the last few years, Leon enjoyed returning to the Davisville area with his son Barry and visiting with friends and neighbors. He had a long and wonderful life. His epitaph will read "Too Well Loved to Ever Be Forgotten".

He was a member of The State of Missouri's Division of Professional Engineers and The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.

Leon was preceded in death by his wife; Irma Woodlock, brother; Gordon Woodlock, sister; Imogene Tiller, father; Eugene Woodlock, and mother; Gertrude (Eaton) Woodlock.

He is survived by son; Barry (Kelly) Woodlock of Crystal Lake, Illinois; and granddaughter, Macy Woodlock of St. Petersburg, Florida.

At Leon's request there will not be a visitation, just a simple graveside service for immediate family only on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the Missouri Veteran's homes throughout the state, your local hospitals or immediate healthcare facilities who are caring for COVID-19 patients. Online condolences can be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved