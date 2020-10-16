Leon F. Woodlock
St. James - Leon F. Woodlock, age 93 of St. James, MO passed away at 1:15 pm on Sunday October 11, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1926 in St. Louis, MO and grew up near Davisville (Pucky Huddle), MO. After graduating from nearby Cherryville High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944. After Boot Camp in Farragut, ID he served as a Radioman onboard the USS Yukon in the Pacific during WWII. After the Navy, Leon returned to Missouri and graduated with a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering in 1951, from the School of Mines & Metallurgy in Rolla. Shortly after, he married Irma Lee Herman and started work for the Frisco Railroad as a Rodman in their Engineering Department. Their son Barry was born in 1967. In 1980, the Frisco merged with the Burlington Northern Railroad. Leon worked his way up to Assistant Vice President of Engineering for the Burlington Northern Railroad. He took early retirement in 1984. He & Irma then traveled all over the United States and Canada until Irma's health began to deteriorate in 2003. In the last few years, Leon enjoyed returning to the Davisville area with his son Barry and visiting with friends and neighbors. He had a long and wonderful life. His epitaph will read "Too Well Loved to Ever Be Forgotten".
He was a member of The State of Missouri's Division of Professional Engineers and The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.
Leon was preceded in death by his wife; Irma Woodlock, brother; Gordon Woodlock, sister; Imogene Tiller, father; Eugene Woodlock, and mother; Gertrude (Eaton) Woodlock.
He is survived by son; Barry (Kelly) Woodlock of Crystal Lake, Illinois; and granddaughter, Macy Woodlock of St. Petersburg, Florida.
At Leon's request there will not be a visitation, just a simple graveside service for immediate family only on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the Missouri Veteran's homes throughout the state, your local hospitals or immediate healthcare facilities who are caring for COVID-19 patients. Online condolences can be made at www.gormanscharpf.com
