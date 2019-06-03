|
Leona Ann Edwards
Springfield - Leona Ann Edwards, 84, of Springfield, MO passed away at her son's home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born on Monday, November 19, 1934 in Casey, IL to Charles P. Beasley and Ella Mae Beasley (Pruitt).
Ann was a supervisor at Kraft Foods and owned and operated a convenient store. After retiring she worked for Beasley State Farm Insurance in Nixa, MO. She was a member of High Street Baptist Church in Springfield and Hopedale Baptist in Nixa. Ann loved spending time with her parents, brothers and sister at family gatherings, camping, sailing and her trips to Florida and Hawaii. She also enjoyed traveling through out the U.S., Europe, the U.K., France, Italy, the West Indies, cooking, gardening, playing piano, sewing and crochet.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and two former husbands Jim Bill Whitmore in 1970 and Glen Edwards in 2017.
She is survived by her two sons William R. Whitmore and James M. Whitmore (wife Robin), one sister Alethea Peay (husband Odell), six brothers Leland (wife Eunice), Ron (wife Clara Lee), Delbert (wife Polly), Vic (wife June), Dan (wife Edith) and Jerry Beasley (wife Jane), three grandchildren and numerous nieces nephews, friends and family.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804. Ann will be laid to rest at the Danforth cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 3, 2019