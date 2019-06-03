Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Ann Edwards


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leona Ann Edwards Obituary
Leona Ann Edwards

Springfield - Leona Ann Edwards, 84, of Springfield, MO passed away at her son's home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born on Monday, November 19, 1934 in Casey, IL to Charles P. Beasley and Ella Mae Beasley (Pruitt).

Ann was a supervisor at Kraft Foods and owned and operated a convenient store. After retiring she worked for Beasley State Farm Insurance in Nixa, MO. She was a member of High Street Baptist Church in Springfield and Hopedale Baptist in Nixa. Ann loved spending time with her parents, brothers and sister at family gatherings, camping, sailing and her trips to Florida and Hawaii. She also enjoyed traveling through out the U.S., Europe, the U.K., France, Italy, the West Indies, cooking, gardening, playing piano, sewing and crochet.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents and two former husbands Jim Bill Whitmore in 1970 and Glen Edwards in 2017.

She is survived by her two sons William R. Whitmore and James M. Whitmore (wife Robin), one sister Alethea Peay (husband Odell), six brothers Leland (wife Eunice), Ron (wife Clara Lee), Delbert (wife Polly), Vic (wife June), Dan (wife Edith) and Jerry Beasley (wife Jane), three grandchildren and numerous nieces nephews, friends and family.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804. Ann will be laid to rest at the Danforth cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now