Leona Josephine Hudson
1931 - 2020
Leona Josephine Hudson

Springfield - Leona Josephine Hudson, age 88, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away June 10, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri. Leona was born in Marquette, Kansas to William Jerome Loder and Edith Josephine (Olson) Loder on October 2, 1931.

She attended Marquette High School and graduated in 1949. Leona was retired from Oxford Healthcare where she cared for her patients and touched many lives over her career.

Leona married the love of her life, Charles Leland Hudson in 1949. They had four children, Kristia Jolene, Tandy Cray, Jody Lee, and Heidi Sue.

Leona's parents, William and Edith; three brothers, Arthur William, Robert Allen, and Donald Eugene; two sisters, Lola Jane, and Elsie Mae; and two grandchildren, Jason Lee Snider and Erin Marie Hudson preceded her in death.

Leona is survived by her husband of 71 years, Charles; daughter Kristia Jolene (Hudson) Snider and husband Gary Lynn Snider of Springfield, Missouri; son Tandy Cray of Springfield, Missouri; son Jody Lee of McLean, Virginia; and daughter Heidi Sue (Hudson) Dedmon and husband Todd Alan Dedmon of Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren Jennifer Ann Snider, Blake Arron, Summer Rose (Huggins) Brown, John Thomas Huggins, Ashley Rian, Jordan Matthew Huggins; and numerous great grandchildren.

Leona enjoyed singing, playing the piano, painting, cooking, sewing, and many other creative pursuits. She was very generous and giving, always doing what she could to support and bring joy and happiness to others. Her greatest joy was bringing the family together for holidays and birthdays. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or at Parkinson.org.




Published in News-Leader from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
