Services
Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home
142 N 3Rd St
Piggott, AR 72454
(870) 598-3469
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home
142 N 3Rd St
Piggott, AR 72454
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home
142 N 3Rd St
Piggott, AR 72454
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Sanders


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leona Sanders Obituary
Leona Sanders

Ozark - Leona Sanders, 91, of Ozark, Missouri, passed away March 1, 2019, at her home.

She was born on April 18, 1927, and was the daughter of Fred and Martha (Hollis) Cowgill.

Leona was united in marriage to John Sanders on September 25, 1945.

Leona was a member of the Church of Christ in Ozark, Missouri. She worked as a Beautician for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Martha Cowgill; brothers, Cleadis Cowgill, Jimmy Cowgill and F.H. Cowgill; sisters, Ethel Donahue, and Mabel Laws.

Survivors include her husband, John Sanders of Ozark, Missouri; sons, Richard Sanders of Battlefield, Missouri, and Michael Sanders of Ozark, Missouri; grandsons, Adam (Gail) Sanders of Hedgeville, West Virginia, and Aaron Sanders of Marionville, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Brett and Carlin Sanders; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home in Piggott, Arkansas, with Bro. Ted Koontz officiating. Burial is in Mitchell Cemetery in Greenway, Arkansas. Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home of Piggott, Arkansas, is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation is Wednesday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now