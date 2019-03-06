|
Leona Sanders
Ozark - Leona Sanders, 91, of Ozark, Missouri, passed away March 1, 2019, at her home.
She was born on April 18, 1927, and was the daughter of Fred and Martha (Hollis) Cowgill.
Leona was united in marriage to John Sanders on September 25, 1945.
Leona was a member of the Church of Christ in Ozark, Missouri. She worked as a Beautician for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Martha Cowgill; brothers, Cleadis Cowgill, Jimmy Cowgill and F.H. Cowgill; sisters, Ethel Donahue, and Mabel Laws.
Survivors include her husband, John Sanders of Ozark, Missouri; sons, Richard Sanders of Battlefield, Missouri, and Michael Sanders of Ozark, Missouri; grandsons, Adam (Gail) Sanders of Hedgeville, West Virginia, and Aaron Sanders of Marionville, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Brett and Carlin Sanders; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home in Piggott, Arkansas, with Bro. Ted Koontz officiating. Burial is in Mitchell Cemetery in Greenway, Arkansas. Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home of Piggott, Arkansas, is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation is Wednesday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019