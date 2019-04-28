|
Leone Marie Wrenn
Stockton - Leone Marie Wrenn, 91, formerly of Stockton, Missouri, passed into the arms of her blessed Savior on Monday morning, April 8, 2019, with her family at her side.
Leone was born on November 15, 1927, to W. P. (Cotton) and Pearl Miller. She spent her early years in Stockton helping at home and in the family's Ford dealership, Stockton Motor Company. Leone worked at Carendar Drug Store during her high school days and after graduating from Stockton High School, she attended Southwest Missouri State College.
On March 8, 1947, Leone married the love of her life, Tom Wrenn. To this union were born a daughter, Sandra Arlene, and a son, Stephen Thomas. Leone spent her early life in Stockton raising her children and supporting her husband Tom in his many business, civic and educational endeavors.
Leone was a lifelong member of the Stockton United Methodist Church and always believed a deep faith in God was the basis for a life well lived. She was also a charter member of the Stockton P.E.O. Chapter LD and a member of the Eastern Star in Stockton.
Leone led a very active life and loved a variety of activities. The family spent many a weekend on the lakes water skiing with friends. She was an avid bowler and golfer and took part in both single and mixed leagues. She enjoyed her bridge club as they continually traveled to each others houses. She inherited her mother Pearl's "green thumb" and cooking expertise. If she wasn't in the kitchen cooking a great meal for family or friends, she was outside mowing the yard and caring for her beautiful flowers.
Leone lived her life with a positive attitude and helpful demeanor. Her smile was infectious and the heartbeat of her family. Her greatest blessings in life were her husband Tom and her family. She loved the time spent with Tom and she knew they could always depend on each other no matter what the circumstances. She was a beautiful example for her children and grandchildren as they grew into adults and became parents. Her grandchildren were a special joy to her and she spent many a day hosting their visits and activities. Even in her last moments, her great-grandchildren brought that smile back to her face.
Leone was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents Cotton and Pearl Miller and her sister Francis Sortors.
Leone is survived by her daughter Sandra Weidt and son-in-law Bob; her son Stephen Wrenn and daughter-in-law Kelly; granddaughter Dr. Laura Weidt Stiefermann and husband Dan; grandson Justin Wrenn; grandson Patrick Weidt and wife Jessica; great grandchildren Fischer Wrenn, Hunter Propst, Sarah Stiefermann, Katherine Stiefermann, Monica Weidt, Sabrina Weidt and Emilia Weidt; step-granddaughters Megan Schulte and husband Jesse, and Bobbi Stimpson and husband Shawn; and step-grandchildren Wyatt Schulte, Devon Stimpson and Garreitt Stimpson.
A private memorial service and burial in Stockton Cemetery will be held at the family's request and under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations honoring Leone may be made to the .
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the caring staff of McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff, and St. Luke's Hospital North, both in Kansas City.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019