Leroy Monroe Walters
Springfield - Leroy M. Walters passed away Sept. 3, 2019. He was born Feb. 21, 1937, to Roy Elmer and Sarah Anna (Cheek) Walters in Springfield, MO, one of seven children. Leroy married Verma June Jones on May 15, 1954. They met at Pleasant Hope High School when Leroy was in the 8th grade and Verma was a freshman. They continued being lifelong friends through their 65 years of marriage. After school, Leroy worked for Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. of Springfield until his service in the U.S. Army 1960-1966. Leroy then worked for Coca Cola Bottling Co. 4 years before moving to Joliet, IL. On Sept. 30, 1996, Leroy retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. of Joliet with 30 years of service. He was a member of the Machinist Local 851. Leroy was also a member of the Joliet Antique Car Club, entering his '53 Chevy in parades and car shows, and winning numerous trophies and top of the show vehicle. After retiring, Leroy and Verma moved back to Springfield and built a home where they reside today. They loved to travel and camp, visiting Hawaii and every state in the U.S. except Alaska and traveling on to Canada, Mexico, and the San Juan Islands.
Leroy is preceded in death by his parents; a sister; and a brother. He is survived by his wife, Verma; brother, Frank Walters, of Brighton; life-long friend who he called his second brother, George Long, of Niangua; three sisters: Shirley, Nancy, and Louise; several very special nephews, nieces, cousins, a host of special sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbors, and friends.
Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m., Fri. Sept. 6, 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Sat. Sept. 7, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Comfort Cemetery. A special and loving goodbye, see you in Heaven.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 6, 2019