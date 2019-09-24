Services
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-2400
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ozark First Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Ozark First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Morisset
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Morisset


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Morisset Obituary
Leroy Morisset

Ozark - Leroy Floyd Morisset, 87, Ozark, MO, passed away in his home September 23, 2019, after a short illness due to cancer, with his family by his side.

Leroy was born July 16, 1932 in Ozark, MO to Ruby Truman and Gladys (Shipman) Morisset. He was a 1953 graduate of Ozark High School.

Upon graduation, Leroy served his country in the United States Army as a CPL in Austria and Germany for 16 ½ months attached to the 10th Mountain Infantry Division. Upon Honorable discharge, Leroy served in the Army Reserves. He was also an employee of Kraft Foods, Inc., Springfield, MO for 37 ½ years with perfect attendance. Leroy was a member of Ozark First Baptist Church where he served as an usher and faithful servant.

Leroy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy, of the home; son, Michael Leroy, Springfield, MO; daughter, Carrie Beth Bowie (Nathan); grandchildren, Katherine Hudson (Mason); Shawn Bowie and great grandson, George Barrett Hudson, all of Greenbrier, AR.

Services will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ozark First Baptist Church, with Pastor Phillip Burden and Pastor Chris Thixton officiating, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Burial will follow in Weaver Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the church, Friday, September 27, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now