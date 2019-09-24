|
|
Leroy Morisset
Ozark - Leroy Floyd Morisset, 87, Ozark, MO, passed away in his home September 23, 2019, after a short illness due to cancer, with his family by his side.
Leroy was born July 16, 1932 in Ozark, MO to Ruby Truman and Gladys (Shipman) Morisset. He was a 1953 graduate of Ozark High School.
Upon graduation, Leroy served his country in the United States Army as a CPL in Austria and Germany for 16 ½ months attached to the 10th Mountain Infantry Division. Upon Honorable discharge, Leroy served in the Army Reserves. He was also an employee of Kraft Foods, Inc., Springfield, MO for 37 ½ years with perfect attendance. Leroy was a member of Ozark First Baptist Church where he served as an usher and faithful servant.
Leroy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy, of the home; son, Michael Leroy, Springfield, MO; daughter, Carrie Beth Bowie (Nathan); grandchildren, Katherine Hudson (Mason); Shawn Bowie and great grandson, George Barrett Hudson, all of Greenbrier, AR.
Services will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ozark First Baptist Church, with Pastor Phillip Burden and Pastor Chris Thixton officiating, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Burial will follow in Weaver Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church, Friday, September 27, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 24, 2019