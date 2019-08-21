|
Lesa Grim
Springfield - Lesa Hope Grim, age 61, of Springfield, MO. died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Mercy Hospital.
Lesa was born December 24, 1957 in Springfield, MO the daughter of Thurman Russell and Geraldine Hope ( Kallenbach) Thomson. She was the office manager for a Dentist for several years.
Lesa loved all animals, especially Horses and Dogs, and Indian Artifacts. She also loved to skate at Springfield's Skateland.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by a son, Kallen Grim of Springfield, sister and brother in law, Joyce and Wayne Butler, of Belton, MO.
Lesa will be cremated and a family directed memorial service will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Skate land in Springfield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Southwest Missouri Humane Society in Lesa's memory. Cremation will be under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Ltd.,DeGraffenreid-Wood Crematory.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 21, 2019