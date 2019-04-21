Services
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Lesia Kay Clemens


1963 - 2019
Lesia Kay Clemens Obituary
Lesia Kay Clemens

Republic - Lesia Kay Clemens, age 55, of Republic, passed away Friday, April 19,2019, at Cox Hospital, with her family by her side. She was born on July 24, 1963, in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Randall and Annabelle Gleghorn.

She worked over twenty-four years in nursing. First, as a hospital nurse, then, later as a nurse case manager, advocating for patients. She had a serving heart and very passionate attitude toward her patients, always finding the best way to help them. Lesia was best known for her feisty attitude and a variety of interests; from the love of shoes, handbags and make up; to the outdoors, hunting and fishing. She also loved the art of making homemade soap.

Lesia is preceded in death by her father, Randall Gleghorn.

She is survived by her mother, Annabelle Gleghorn; a sister and brother in law, Terry and Mark Yake; nieces, Taylor and Shelby Yake; nephew, Michael Yake; great uncle, Lloyd Evatt.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Meadors Funeral Home. Services will be 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 23 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The , in Lesia's honor. Friends and family may leave condolences at meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019
