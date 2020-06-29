Leslie Fullington
Springfield - Leslie W. Fullington, husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 60 from a long illness. He served in the U.S. Navy on the carrier Carl Vinson. He was born to Mary and Ernest Fullington, but was raised by his Aunt Hester, Uncle Herbert and Cousin Steve. He is survived by his wife Dawn of 33 years, children, William and Gina, grandchildren Kairi and Deras. He will be remembered by his twin sister Aleshia, sister Shirley, brother Marvin, Aunt Hester and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, five brothers, Uncle Herbert, and Steve. He will be remembered for his kind heart and devotion to family and friends. A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Services will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home.






Published in News-Leader from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
