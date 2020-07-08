1/1
Lester Eldon Hilton
1949 - 2020
Lester Eldon Hilton

Battlefield, MO. - Lester Eldon Hilton, 70, Springfield, MO. passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born In Springfield, MO. on December 24, 1949, to Leroy and Vera (Hopkins) Hilton. He was a department supervisor with the City of Springfield, with the wastewater treatment plant, retiring after 37 years. Lester had been a volunteer firefighter for the Battlefield Fire Department for many years and was also a E.M.T. for the department as well. He attended the Unity Of Springfield Church. Lester was a member of the Abou Ben Adhem Shrine, Springfield, MO. the Scottish Right in Joplin, MO. and The Blue Lodge in Springfield, MO.He was active in the Shriners Corvette Club and the Marching Patrol. The grandchildren could always rely on grandpa kitty attending all their events. He loved fishing, Corvettes and fishing gear and fishing memorabilia. He will always be remembered for his gentle nature and infectious smile.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Linda, two daughters: Angie Harter and her husband, Karl, and LeOndrea Hilton, ( Bill Huffman) six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, his sister, Joy Whitcher, along with his two beloved cats: Tom-Tom and Fred Eldon.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, with Sue Bagget-Spears officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday before the graveside services at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Shriners Hospital or to the Parkinson's Disease foundation. The family asks that family and friends observe the Covid suggestions to keep everyone safe.






Published in News-Leader from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
