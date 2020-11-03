1/1
Lester Lee Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester Lee Bennett

Republic - Lester Lee Bennett, 80, of Republic, died November 2, 2020 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO. He was born October 20, 1940 in Vinita, OK to Lester Lloyd and Susan Fern Hodge Bennett.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He was a District Service Manager for Ryder Truck Rentals for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Max Post and nephew Richard Post.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons Mike Bennett (Kenna) and Brad Bennett (Janet); grandchildren Julia Bennett, Audrey Bennett, Suzanne Echols, Shelly Norris, Michael Bennett and David Bennett, three great grandchildren, sister Sandy Post and her granddaughter Amanda Gardner.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 3:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 PM. Private burial with full military honors will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved