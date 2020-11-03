Lester Lee Bennett



Republic - Lester Lee Bennett, 80, of Republic, died November 2, 2020 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO. He was born October 20, 1940 in Vinita, OK to Lester Lloyd and Susan Fern Hodge Bennett.



He served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He was a District Service Manager for Ryder Truck Rentals for over 30 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Max Post and nephew Richard Post.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons Mike Bennett (Kenna) and Brad Bennett (Janet); grandchildren Julia Bennett, Audrey Bennett, Suzanne Echols, Shelly Norris, Michael Bennett and David Bennett, three great grandchildren, sister Sandy Post and her granddaughter Amanda Gardner.



Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 3:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 PM. Private burial with full military honors will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.









