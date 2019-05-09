Services
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Patterson Cemetery
Greene County, MO
Nixa - Lester Ray Payne, age 70 of Nixa, MO, passed away on May 7, 2019, in Springfield, MO. Lester was born August 14, 1948, to Lucius and Mary Payne in Springfield, MO. He graduated from Glendale High School in 1966. Lester went to work at Lilly Tulip and stayed there until he retired in 2011.

Lester is survived by his wife, Pennie; daughter, Kristin Burton and her husband, Dale; four grandchildren: Kaelyn Gilmore, Kelsie Burton, Chloe Burton, and Dale Ray Burton; one great-granddaughter: Evenleigh Gilmore; eight siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Patterson Cemetery, Greene County, MO. A reception will be held at the family home following the service.

Care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on May 9, 2019
