1/
Leta Leach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leta Leach

Springfield - Leta Faye Lowery (Leach) was born March 2, 1936 in Pleasant Hope, Missouri. She departed this life on November 12, 2020 at the age of 84.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Vanda and Edger Wilson, Wayne Lowery her husband 40 plus years and Noel Leach her husband of 18 years and her great granddaughter Hailey Owens.

She is survived by her three children Elaine Kay Smith, Strafford, Duane "Odie" Lee Lowery of Strafford, Denice Faye Forester of Springfield, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, adopted grandchild and caretaker Cheryl Watson, and a whole host of family and friends.

Leta worked at Dayco Rubber Company for 18 years and then Banta Foods for several years. Leta was a hard worker and did whatever it took to care for her family.

Visitation for Leta will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North with funeral service at 1:00 p.m. , Tuesday, November 17, in the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Pleasant Hope Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved