Leta LeachSpringfield - Leta Faye Lowery (Leach) was born March 2, 1936 in Pleasant Hope, Missouri. She departed this life on November 12, 2020 at the age of 84.She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Vanda and Edger Wilson, Wayne Lowery her husband 40 plus years and Noel Leach her husband of 18 years and her great granddaughter Hailey Owens.She is survived by her three children Elaine Kay Smith, Strafford, Duane "Odie" Lee Lowery of Strafford, Denice Faye Forester of Springfield, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, adopted grandchild and caretaker Cheryl Watson, and a whole host of family and friends.Leta worked at Dayco Rubber Company for 18 years and then Banta Foods for several years. Leta was a hard worker and did whatever it took to care for her family.Visitation for Leta will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North with funeral service at 1:00 p.m. , Tuesday, November 17, in the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Pleasant Hope Cemetery.