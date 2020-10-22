1/1
Leta "Joanie" Schroeder
Leta "Joanie" Schroeder

Springfield - November 16th, 1932 - October 17, 2020

Leta "Joanie" Schroeder of Springfield, Missouri, passed away peacefully on October 17th, 2020 at the age of 87. She is survived by her stepson Steve Schroeder, stepdaughter Jane Verbruggen, oldest son Danny Stephenson, oldest daughter Khristy Herrington, youngest daughter Melissa Spanbauer, youngest son William "Billy" Schroeder, and 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Carroll "Al" Schroeder. Married in Anchorage, Alaska in 1968, Al and Joanie were the best of friends, best of partners, and best of traveling companions, having visited numerous countries across the globe, and all but two of every state, providence, and territory in North America.

She is also preceded in death by her parents, Curt and Bessie Huff, her two brothers, Don and Bill Huff, and her two sisters, Opal Lea and Lana Kay.

She was a long-time member of the Second Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri. She was also an avid reader, very gifted at sewing, enjoyed puzzles, crosswords, and solving cryptograms.

Joanie was an honored volunteer at Ronald McDonald House in Springfield, Missouri, serving proudly for an impressive 30 years at the southside location.

Visitation will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North in Springfield on Monday, October 26, from 6 pm to 8 pm, and funeral service will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North on Tuesday, October 27th at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Leta Joan Schroeder to Ronald McDonald House, 949 East Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807.




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
