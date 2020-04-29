Services
LeVeta Ann Longley


1938 - 2020
LeVeta Ann Longley Obituary
LeVeta Ann Longley

Springfield - LeVeta Ann Wulfemeyer Longley passed at home, surrounded by her family, on April 23, 2020. She was born at home on a Kansas farm on Nov 9, 1938, and grew up as a resilient, hardworking, fun-loving, and caring person. She worked as a nurse for more than 50 years, from labor and delivery to a long tenure as Director of Nurses at Primrose Place, and finally retired in her late 70s to enjoy more time gardening and birdwatching. LeVeta loved photography, fishing, celebrating holidays, baking (and eating).

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, David; her children Dan Longley, Kayla Eli, and Erin Longley; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her siblings Wayne, Linda and Carol. Her eternal optimism, patience and joy endeared her to everyone who met her. In her words: Let's live, love and laugh always.

A visitation is planned for June.

Any donations should go to Springfield Botanical Garden. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
