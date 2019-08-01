|
|
Lewis Atwill
Springfield - Lewis F. Atwill passed away from complications related to his seven year battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma. Lew was born to Floyd and Juanita Atwill on June 18, 1943 in Waynesville, Missouri. Both parents preceded him in death. Lew was married 50 years to his soul mate, Pok Sun (Pokey) Atwill. They produced the pride of his life, his daughter Michelle. Upon graduating from Missouri State University he received an ROTC commission in the US Army Corp. of Engineers where he commanded a combat engineering unit during the Vietnam Era. Following military duty he became a Department of Army intern and the civilian training officer at Fort Carson, Colorado. After that he moved to the Army Materiel Command in St. Louis, Missouri to complete his civil service career. Following retirement in 1993, Lew returned to the Ozarks where he lived out the rest of his life, during which time he enjoyed traveling, visiting 48 states and more than 30 foreign countries during his retirement. He was an avid reader with great interest in economic news and investing.
Son. Husband. Father. Soldier.
At the request of the deceased, no service will be held. Interment will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
The family requests contributions be made to the Siteman Cancer Center, CB 1204, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 1, 2019