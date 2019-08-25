|
|
Lewis Edward Childress Jr.
Springfield - Lewis Edward Childress Jr., 67, Springfield, Missouri (formerly of Marshfield) was born October 19, 1951 to Lewis Edward Childress Sr. and Wilma Susan (Ellis) Childress in Charleston, South Carolina and departed this life on August 21, 2019 at Cox Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.
Lewis and his family moved to Marshfield, Missouri in 1966 and Lewis graduated from Marshfield High School. He attended University of Missouri, Crowder College and Missouri State University. Lewis was a retired book dealer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Kevin Childress and a brother in law Ted Aragon.
Lewis is survived by a son, Nathan Childress and wife Carley, Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Mia and Ian; two sisters, Melissa Aragon, Golden, Colorado and Christa Childress, Nixa, Missouri; brother, Robert Childress and wife, Pam of Springfield, Missouri; an aunt, Kaye Renner, Memphis, Tennessee; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life Services for Lewis Edward Childress Jr. will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial will be at a later date in Childress Cemetery, Diggins, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Childress Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 25, 2019