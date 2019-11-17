|
Lillian Marie Wright
Springfield - Lillian Marie Wright, 88, of Springfield, Missouri, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Cox South Hospital. She was born February 26, 1931 in Ash Hill, Missouri. She married Elmer Grant Wright on March 4, 1950.
She is survived by her son: Michael, daughter: Susan Lettow; Daughter-in-laws: Georgiann Wright and Judy Dykes; Grandsons: Eric, Matthew, Robert Jr, Preston and granddaughter: Catherine Haslag. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Lillian was preceded in death by husband: Elmer as well as three sons: Thomas, William and Robert and one grand-daughter: Katherine.
Visitation will be held 6-8:00 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2019 with funeral service Thursday, November 21 at 1:00 pm, both at Greenlawn North Funeral Home.
The family requests donations in Lillian's name to in lieu of flowers.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019