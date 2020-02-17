|
|
Linda Alexander
Willard, Missouri - Linda Alexander, 75, of Willard, MO passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Springfield, MO. She was born on January 30, 1945 to Everett and Genevieve (Oliver) in Springfield, MO.
Linda enjoyed gardening, water garden's, stamping and stain glass. She was also a member of the Springfield Water Garden Society and East Grand Church of Christ. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Steve and Jimmy and three sisters, Betty, Patsy and Peggy.
Survivors include her loving husband Glen of 48 years; two sons, Greg Rippee and wife Lohnya, Steve Rippee and wife Kayla; four grandchildren, Zachariah, Evan, Ryan and Lane Rippee; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The American Diabetes Association and the .
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel (5234 W. State Hwy EE Springfield, MO). Services will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00pm at the funeral home with a burial to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at
www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020