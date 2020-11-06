Linda Beth Klingensmith
Springfield - Linda Beth Klingensmith, 72, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on November 1, 2020 following a struggle with cancer. Linda graduated from Parkview High School and obtained her college degree at Missouri State University. Linda worked at Greene County Children's Division for over 20 years devoting her life to service children and families in need. She retired from her position as a social worker and continued service to disabled youth and adults for a time frame. In later years, Linda worked at Dillon's where she was valued and admired by her co-workers for her ability to build relationships and offer them support. Linda provided her extended family with much needed support during difficult times. Staci Johnson, Linda's friend, looked after Linda and provided care for her after retirement. Linda's family is so grateful for Staci's care and friendship to Linda. She went above and beyond to insure Linda's well-being.
Linda is preceded in death by her mother and father Mary E. and Loyal Max Casada. She is survived by her sister, Mary C. Casada of Reeds Spring, MO; nephew, Matthew Casada of St. Joseph, MO; great nephew, Quentin Casada of St. Joseph, MO; and great niece, Madeline Casada of St. Joseph, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecting Grounds at theconnectinggrounds.com
. This organization provides such amazing support to families and children at no cost to the family. Linda would so appreciate any effort to help those who are struggling. Online condolences can be made at gormanscharpf.com
.