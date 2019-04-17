|
|
Linda D. Brewer
Springfield - Linda D. Brewer passed away on April 12, 2019 after a long battle with early-onset Alzheimers. She had a life long passion for reading and spent her entire career teaching reading in the Springfield Public School system until she retired. She then continued her love of books and reading volunteering for the Friends of the Library where she was the Supervisor for Better Children's Books. She was also a lover of the outdoors with a yard full of beautiful flowers and plants. She walked and hiked quite often to enjoy just being out in nature. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on July 31, 1947 to Ford and Minnie Daughdrill. She grew up in Tunica, Mississippi where she graduated from Tunica County High School in 1965. She then attended MSCW for 2 years and then graduated from Mississippi State with a B. S. in Elementary Education. She then moved to Springfield, Mo where she obtained her Masters at Drury College. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Stark. Her beloved granddaughters, Madison and Mackenzie Davis. Sister, Carol Green (Tommy) and brother, Philip Daughdrill, two nephews, Phil and Matt Daughdrill, their wives and children all of Mississippi. There will be a come and go Gathering of Remembrance on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Tea Bar and Bites Café 621 S. Pickwick Ave. Please join us to celebrate her life and share wonderful memories. If you would like to, please make a donation in her name to Friends of the Library, Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell, Springfield, MO 65810.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 17, 2019