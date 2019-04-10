|
|
Linda Holland
Springfield - Linda Marlene Holland of Springfield, MO, passed away in her home on April 6, 2019. Linda was born in West Plains, MO on July 25, 1950 to parents, Clyde Lester Montgomery and Erma Lee (Redburn) Montgomery. Linda enjoyed many hobbies, her favorites were painting with acrylic paint, making jewelry, crocheting, and her grandchildren. She was a member of First Assembly of God in West Plains, where she was baptized in 1963. She then started attending the James River Church in 1992, where she sang in the choir. Linda married Gerald Holland on September 19, 1970 and had two sons, Jason Edward Holland and Curtis Ray Holland. Linda is survived by her husband Gerald of Springfield, MO, son Jason Edward Holland and daughter in-law Lacie Lynn (Stoner) Holland both of Buffalo, MO, son Curtis Ray Holland and daughter in-law Krista (Runnels) Holland of Northfield, MN, four granddaughters Nora Teed Holland, Avery Gail Holland, Ruthie Marlene Holland, and Jozie Joy Holland, two grandsons Zane Alexander Holland and Cruz Michael Holland, her brother Larry Lee Montgomery and sister in-law Dianne Stewart Montgomery of Salt Lake City, Utah, four nephews Christopher Montgomery, Kelly Watson, Casey Watson, Chris Watson, and niece Kayla Watson Cobb; and sister in-law Judy Watson. Linda Holland will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Memorial Service will be Thursday April 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m in James River Church Campus West. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to GYN Cancers Alliance 3023 South Fort Avenue, Suite D Springfield, MO 65807 or at www.gynca.org
Services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 10, 2019