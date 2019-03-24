|
|
Linda J. White
Willard - Linda J. White, age 70, of Willard, Missouri passed away February 2, 2019, in Iola, Kansas. Linda was born August 10, 1948, in Springfield Missouri to Lloyd and Audrey White.
Linda taught school for several years in Missouri before joining the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop D, from where she retired in 2008.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Gary White; and one sister, Norma Friend.
Linda is survived by one brother, Scotty White and his wife Linda of North Port, Florida; ten nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held graveside at Hazelwood Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri March 30, 2019 at 11:00.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019