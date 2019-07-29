Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
Linda Jean Dick Obituary
Linda Jean Dick

Springfield - Linda Jean Dick, 69, of Springfield, MO passed away on July 27, 2019. She worked for Bass Pro for 20 years. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Dorothy Presley, her husband, Larry Gene Dick; sister, Teresa Laney. She is survived by two children, David and Darin (Terah) Dick; grandson, Denny; one sister, Patty (Jeff) Klemko; two brothers, Danny (Marcia) Presley; Larry (Lisa) Presley; best friends, Linda and Hank; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation for Linda will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 am in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on July 29, 2019
