|
|
Linda Jean Dick
Springfield - Linda Jean Dick, 69, of Springfield, MO passed away on July 27, 2019. She worked for Bass Pro for 20 years. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Dorothy Presley, her husband, Larry Gene Dick; sister, Teresa Laney. She is survived by two children, David and Darin (Terah) Dick; grandson, Denny; one sister, Patty (Jeff) Klemko; two brothers, Danny (Marcia) Presley; Larry (Lisa) Presley; best friends, Linda and Hank; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation for Linda will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 am in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on July 29, 2019