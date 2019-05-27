Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Springfield - Linda Kay Scranton of Springfield, MO passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 73. Linda had been a resident of Springfield her entire life. She was born on September 4, 1945 to parents, Glynn and Dorothy Gothard. Linda attended and graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1963 and worked as a skilled beautician and as a Wal-mart Department Manager. Linda was a devoted mother to two children, son Rick and daughter Michelle. Linda met her husband Glen W. Scranton in Springfield, MO and took his hand in marriage on May 24, 1985. Linda loved The Lord and attended both Boulevard Baptist Church and Ridgecrest Baptist Church. She also loved travelling, cooking, crafting for family and friends, and watching the Cardinal's Baseball games.

Linda was preceded in death by both her parents Glynn and Dorothy Gothard and sister, Avril Sue Cain. Survivors include her husband, Glen Scranton, two children Rick DuFlot and Michelle Homesley and her husband Tim Homesley, three grandchildren Richard G. DuFlot and fiancé Tish Boyd, Grant DuFlot, and Dallas DuFlot, one great-grandchild Violet DuFlot, both aunts Etta Lawson and Marcella Gieseke, and dear friend Clifford Bumgardner. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff and residents at Springfield Rehabilitation & Care Center. The family would also like to express a special thank you to Linda Porterfield.

Visitation for Linda Scranton will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Greenlawn Funeral Home South. Services for Linda will be held the following day on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in Greenlawn Funeral Home South, interment will follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Published in the News-Leader on May 27, 2019
