Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Hazelwood Cemetery
Springfield, MO
View Map
Springfield - Linda passed away on February 1, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Linda Larue (Newman) Moore was born in Stillwater Oklahoma on October 18, 1942 to Larue and Bernece Newman. Her early years consisted of moving from Missouri to Texas and return with her family as her dad was an architect with the Frisco Railroad. Eventually, they settled in Springfield Missouri. During her college years, Linda tried her hand at acting by attending the "Pasedena Playhouse" She found, though, that she enjoyed teaching more and graduated from Southwest Missouri State University with Bachelor of Science in Education. Linda's first job was teaching Language Arts in the Lincoln and Conway Missouri school systems. Linda also earned her Master in Education from Drury College and taught in the Springfield School District from which she retired. Linda leaves behind two children: Sonya Butler (husband Kevin) and Joe Moore (wife Margaret), a brother Ronald Newman (wife Susan), one niece, and four grandchildren. Linda was a member of Second Baptist Church and enjoyed being in the choir. Linda was also a member of Cornerstone Bible Church of which she was a charter member. She spent her life loving the Lord. She also enjoyed being a caregiver for her parents and her grandchildren. Linda was deeply loved and will be greatly missed in her short time with us. Visitation for Linda will be on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Springfield MO. Graveside services and internment will be at Hazelwood Cemetery, in Springfield MO, on February 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 8, 2019
