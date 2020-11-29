1/
Linda Lee Losey

Waynesville - Linda Lee Losey, 71, of Waynesville, MO, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the Phelps County Regional Medical Center of Rolla, MO.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert.

Ms. Losey is survived by two children: Lena Rhoades (Phil) of Waynesville, MO and Billy Losey of Waynesville, MO; four grandchildren: Tyler Broxterman and Gage Broxterman, both of Waynesville, MO, Devin Rhoades of Duluth, MN and Arista Yauger of Uniontown, PA; several other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Linda Losey and may be left at Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert.

Online condolences can be sent at www.memorialchapelsandcrematory.com.






Published in News-Leader from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
