Linda Lee Losey
Waynesville - Linda Lee Losey, 71, of Waynesville, MO, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the Phelps County Regional Medical Center of Rolla, MO.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert.
Ms. Losey is survived by two children: Lena Rhoades (Phil) of Waynesville, MO and Billy Losey of Waynesville, MO; four grandchildren: Tyler Broxterman and Gage Broxterman, both of Waynesville, MO, Devin Rhoades of Duluth, MN and Arista Yauger of Uniontown, PA; several other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Linda Losey and may be left at Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert.
Online condolences can be sent at www.memorialchapelsandcrematory.com
.