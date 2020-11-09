Linda Leonard



Republic - Linda Louise (Wells) Leonard ended her long and courageous battle with lung disease on November 7, 2020. Linda was born in Springfield on May 10, 1942, the daughter of Linzee and Daphne Wells of Republic.



Linda is survived by her husband of more than 55 years, Roger; her sister Mary Anne (Dale) of Republic; her brother, Don {Pam) of St. Louis; her son Michael of Minneapolis; her son Eric (Nancy) of Springfield; five grandchildren, Ben, William, and Ava of Minneapolis and Alex and Ashlyn of Springfield; six nephews and many other members of her extended family. Roger and Linda's eldest son, Linzee, died in 1996.



Linda was a very accomplished musician beginning at an early age. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 1964 with a degree in music education. Early on, she taught music in the Arnold and Winona, Missouri, public schools and taught piano lessons for dozens of students. For the past 25 years, Linda played the flute in the Republic Community Band and was the group's treasurer.



Linda had a special interest in and commitment to helping people who were homebound due to age or illness. She was a "meals on wheels" driver for the Republic Senior Center for more than 25 years.



Linda was a long-time, very active member of the Nosegay Garden Club. Members fondly remember her knowledge of and advocacy for gardening with Missouri native plants. Near the end of her life, Linda received a note from a garden club friend who said, "you have been a very bright flower in my garden of life—probably a hardy native flower."



Most of all, Linda will be remembered for her never-ending love and support for her family, especially her grandchildren. Her interest and encouragement were without limit. We will all miss her ready smile and helping hand.



Throughout her illness, Linda inspired others with her positive but realistic outlook. "We'll just take it one day at a time" became her mantra. Linda would want us to grant this request from an anonymous poet: "Miss me a little, but not too long and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me but let me go."



Memorial gifts in Linda's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, 3161 W. Norton Road, Springfield, MO 65803.



Family members will gather at a later date for a private memorial at Evergreen Cemetery, Republic.



Messages to Linda's family may be sent to: meadorsfuneralhome@gmail.com.









