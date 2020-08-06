1/1
Linda Louise (Hargus) Kutz
Linda Louise (Hargus) Kutz

Springfield - Linda Louise Kutz, 68, Springfield, Missouri, passed from her earthly sojourn on Saturday, July 25, 2020 to everlasting life in heaven with her Lord and Savior, to join cherished family members and friends who preceded her in death.

Linda is survived by her husband of 41 years, Tom Kutz whom she married in May 18,1979. Linda battled cancer courageously for close to four years. Her husband, Tom Kutz lovingly sacrificed and cared for her during her battle with cancer providing comfort, encouragement, and hope. He was always at her beckon call. Her resolve and spirit were admired by family, friends, and Cox Health medical personnel. The family is grateful to the many physicians and support staff who used their skill to do all within their God given ability to help her fight her affliction.

Private family services for Linda Louise Kutz were held 2:00p.m. July 30, 2020 at Black Oak Cemetery officiated by Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri to honor Linda's love for animals and left in care of Day Funeral Home. See the full obituary and leave online condolences at www dayfh com.






Published in News-Leader from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Day Funeral Home
1075 State HWY CC
Marshfield, MO 65706
(417) 859-6330
