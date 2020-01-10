|
|
Linda Purse
Springfield - Linda Purse, 73, Springfield, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2019 in Springfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She was born May 27, 1946 in Baxter, Iowa the daughter of Karl Henry and Nelda (Fuller) Holzapfel.
Linda graduated from the first class at Glendale High School. She was married to her best friend for 49 years, Mike Purse, Sr. She loved to hunt morel mushrooms, arrowheads and fish with Mike. She was an avid Hospice volunteer.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Mike.
She is survived by her two sons, Mike Purse, Jr. and Scott Purse; two sisters, Cheryl Holzapfel and Mary Prater; two grandchildren, Jackson and Mila Purse; and two nieces, Lea and Lauren DeRigne.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your Hospice or the Salvation Army.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020