Linda Thompson passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 at the age of 79 in Colfax County, NM. Linda was a wife, mother of three Eagle Scout sons and retired special education teacher. She was born and grew up in Springfield. MO. She graduated college with a teaching degree from the University of Missouri. Linda married John "Jay" Thompson also from Springfield, MO. After getting married they were stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX while he served in the Army. After Fort Bliss they moved to St Louis County, MO to raise their family. She moved to New Mexico in 2014
Linda stayed active in life raising her three sons, working as a special education school teacher and volunteering. She was a member of St. Marcus United Church of Christ. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s she was an active volunteer with the St Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America with her husband where she was honored with the Silver Beaver distinguished service award in 1993. Linda was a life long fan of St Louis Cardinals baseball regularly attending games throughout the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. She loved traveling and exploring throughout New Mexico, Colorado and the Southwest.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband John "Jay" Thompson and parents Ed and Thora Wasson Sayles. She is survived by her three sons John Thompson, David "Doc" Thompson, James Thompson, daughter in law Emily Wynne Thompson and two grandchildren Sam Thompson and Maggie Thompson.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Colfax General LTC in Springer, NM.
Linda will be laid to rest in Springfield MO next to her husband. Graveside services will be held at Maple Park Cemetery in Springfield MO at 11:00 AM on Saturday February 8, 2020 In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Colfax Healthcare Foundation, PO Box 458, Springer, NM 87747.
