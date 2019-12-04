|
|
Linda Schaefer
Springfield - Linda (Butler) Schaefer, 70, of Springfield, passed away on December 3, 2019. She was born November 15, 1949 to Ralph and Gladys (Gossage) Butler in Springfield.
Linda graduated from Parkview High School. While at Parkview, she played the drum in the Lassie Drum Corp. She graduated from MSU in 1971, where she was a member of the Tri Sigma Sorority. Linda married Robert Schaefer June 28, 1980. Linda worked for the City of Springfield Human Resources Department and worked several years with the Springfield School District until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law John Riestis and sister-in-law Mary Lou (Schaefer) Williams.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bob; sisters Sharon Riestis and Eleanor Barnes (Jim); brothers-in-law, John Schaefer (Patsy) of Glasgow, MO and Daniel Schaefer (Ruth) of Milan, IN; sister-in-law, Anna Mae Jones (Ralph) of Milan, IN and many other close family and friends.
A Committal Service will be held at the Christ Episcopal Church Columbarium at 4:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the SW MO Humane Society, 3161 W. Norton Rd, Springfield, MO 65803.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019