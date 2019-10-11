Services
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Porter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Porter Obituary
Lisa Porter

Springfield - Lisa Porter, 58 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1961 in Springfield, Missouri to Max and Barbara (Creek) Porter.

Lisa was a very talented lady with many impressive accomplishments. She graduated from Glendale High School in 1979 where she played basketball, softball, tennis, and volleyball. During her high school years, she was all state in basketball. She led Springfield for most points averaged.

After high school, she went to nursing school to become an LPN. She devoted more than 20 years as a geriatric nurse in the Springfield area. She was a passionate and dedicated nurse that cared immensely for her patients. Lisa was a lifelong member of Highstreet Baptist Church.

Above all, Lisa valued the strong bonds that she had with her family. Throughout her athletic life, she was blessed to be coached, mentored, and trained by her father. Another one of her most treasured bonds was the one that she had with her mother.

She was preceded in death by her father, Max Porter. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Porter, one sister Kathy (John) Lightner, three nephews, Adam, Ike, and Colton Lightner, one niece, Kylie (Shay) Owensby, and a great niece, Elsie Owensby. She is also survived by a host of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family would like to thank Linda Marshall, Wayne and Freddie Porter, Becky Priestes, Amy Priestes, and Debby Duffy for the loving care that they provided for Lisa.

Per Lisa's requests, no services will be held. Cremation was under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now