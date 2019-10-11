|
|
Lisa Porter
Springfield - Lisa Porter, 58 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1961 in Springfield, Missouri to Max and Barbara (Creek) Porter.
Lisa was a very talented lady with many impressive accomplishments. She graduated from Glendale High School in 1979 where she played basketball, softball, tennis, and volleyball. During her high school years, she was all state in basketball. She led Springfield for most points averaged.
After high school, she went to nursing school to become an LPN. She devoted more than 20 years as a geriatric nurse in the Springfield area. She was a passionate and dedicated nurse that cared immensely for her patients. Lisa was a lifelong member of Highstreet Baptist Church.
Above all, Lisa valued the strong bonds that she had with her family. Throughout her athletic life, she was blessed to be coached, mentored, and trained by her father. Another one of her most treasured bonds was the one that she had with her mother.
She was preceded in death by her father, Max Porter. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Porter, one sister Kathy (John) Lightner, three nephews, Adam, Ike, and Colton Lightner, one niece, Kylie (Shay) Owensby, and a great niece, Elsie Owensby. She is also survived by a host of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Linda Marshall, Wayne and Freddie Porter, Becky Priestes, Amy Priestes, and Debby Duffy for the loving care that they provided for Lisa.
Per Lisa's requests, no services will be held. Cremation was under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019