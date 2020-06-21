Lizzie Nadean DodsonSpringfield, MO. - Lizzie Nadean Dodson (Jackie)Jackie Dodson age 93 went to be with her Lord on June 21, 2020. While her family will miss Jackie, they rejoice with her as she is walking the streets of heaven with her savior.Jackie was born on September 17, 1926. She spent her childhood in West Plains, Missouri. She moved to Springfield, Missouri when she was thirteen years old. Jackie worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an operator in the late 1940's. She married John Roy Dodson Jr. in September, 1947. Jackie and John worked together building a farm at Strafford, Missouri. They founded Dodson and Williams Automotive in 1961. Dodson and Williams is still a successful business in Springfield, Missouri. In 1973 they opened Nichols Street Auto Salvage.Jackie loved her church family. After Jackie retired, she took up golf. Along with playing golf with her husband, John, she and her golf friends, "The Dirty Dozen" from Green Hills Golf Course in Willard, Missouri spent many happy hours driving to different golf courses. Golf, dinner and laughing, the Dirty Dozen could tell you about every good cafe in Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. She enjoyed cooking and hosting large family dinners. She continued to prepare holiday meals for her family into her 90s.Jackie is survived by her husband, John Dodson and two children, Gene Dodson and his wife Tammy Dodson and Peggy Davis and her husband Richard Davis. Jackie has four grandchildren, Connie Calvert, Andrew Wilson, Jackie Joann Abram and Benjamin Dodson. Jackie has six great grandchildren.Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2020, at Grandview Baptist Church, 3208 North Barnes, Springfield. MO., with visitation one hour before services, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church