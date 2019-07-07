Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Robberson Prairie Cemetery
Lloyd Calvin Bruce Obituary
Lloyd Calvin Bruce

Springfield, Mo. - Lloyd Calvin Bruce (Born Ontario.Ca, August 7, 1941) Declared his Independence Day July 4, 2019 and left this world to be with his beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and besy froend Susan Bruce and his faithful dog Baxter, (both who preceded him in death).

Lloyd was known and loved by many as a former Law Enforcement Officer, Knight Oil Co.and owner/operator of Crossroads General Store. He is survived by three sons, Tim Bruce, Russell Bruce and Rick Bruce and their families. He leaves behind four brothers and two sisters, ten grandkids, and thirteen great grandkids. He will be missed by all.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Robberson Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, evening July 8, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, 3506 North National, Springfield, Mo.
Published in the News-Leader on July 7, 2019
