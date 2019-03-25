|
|
Lloyd H. Stearns
Springfield - Lloyd Harold Sterns, 92 passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was a charter member of Cherry Street Baptist Church.
Services will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11 am at Cherry Street Baptist Church and burial with full military honors will be at 1 pm in Missouri Veterans Cemetery under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 pm in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Cherry Street Baptist Church, 1201 S. Oak Grove Ave, Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 25, 2019