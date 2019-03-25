Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Cherry Street Baptist Church
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Stearns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd H. Stearns

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lloyd H. Stearns Obituary
Lloyd H. Stearns

Springfield - Lloyd Harold Sterns, 92 passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was a charter member of Cherry Street Baptist Church.

Services will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11 am at Cherry Street Baptist Church and burial with full military honors will be at 1 pm in Missouri Veterans Cemetery under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 pm in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Cherry Street Baptist Church, 1201 S. Oak Grove Ave, Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now