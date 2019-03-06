|
Lloyd "Sonny" Page
Springfield - Lloyd "Sonny" Page, 73, passed away in his home on March 3, 2019. He was born May 31, 1945 and raised in Lebanon, Missouri. He graduated from Lebanon High School and Central Methodist College where he excelled in football and baseball. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-70 and was a proud Vietnam veteran. Sonny has worked at Empire Bank, Coors of the Ozarks, and Southern Missouri Containers.
Sonny was active in Sertoma, Help Give Hope and other charities. He was a dedicated sports enthusiast throughout his life, following the Royals, Cardinals, Chiefs, Missouri Tigers, and SMSU Bears. In the mid 80's he was president of the Missouri State Football Booster Club and sponsored multiple basketball players. He was also involved in his children's numerous activities. Sonny was an avid golfer and a member of Twin Oaks Country Club.
Sonny was proceeded in death by his parents Lloyd Paul Page Jr. and Edna Page, his parents-in-law Albert Russell and Flora Russell, and his brother Ed Page. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara, son Jeffrey, his wife Kellie, son Joshua, daughter Jaren, her husband Greg, and his six grandchildren Ellie, Abigail, Olivia, Rayna, Hattie, and Bennett.
He will be missed and remembered by many for his positive outlook on life, humorous quips, uplifting personality, and constant love for others.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Graveside service with military honors will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Help Give Hope.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019