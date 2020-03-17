|
|
Lloyda R. "Terri" Long
Springfield - Lloyda Ruth "Terri" Long, 88, of Springfield, MO, passed away on March 16, 2020 peacefully in her home.
Funeral services will be held (at 3:00 pm ) (Friday) (March 20 2020) at (Veterans Memorial Cemetery) with the (name of minister) officiating. Burial will follow at (Missouri Veterans Cemetery). Arrangements are by (Greenlawn funeral home).
Lloyda was born in Burnside, Iowa to Rev. Charles and Neva Boyd on March 5, 1932. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1949. She married the love of her life, Jesse Long on October 12, 1952. Together they raised their two children in Grandview, Mo. She worked for Western Electric for 25 years before retiring to her dream home on Table Rock Lake. She spent many years there swimming, enjoying time with her grandchildren, volunteering in the community, and leading Sunday school at Cedar Ridge Baptist. She was active in the Southern Stone County Auxiliary for many years where she made lifelong friends.
Lloyda is survived by her spouse, Jesse B. Long, her son, David Long (JoAn), her daughter, Janelle Holman, her grandchildren Jeremy (Tonya), Doug (Anne Marie), Cassandra, Andrew, (Cindy), Jennifer, great-grandchildren Kaitlynn, Creed, Jesse, Taylor, Luke, Mia, Angel, Andrea, Jackson, Aiden, great-great grandchildren Bentlee and Amelia.
Interment will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Integrity Hospice Care of Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020